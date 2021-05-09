Ind. reports 1 new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh Co., 12 deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 913 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had 729,716 confirmed cases and 13,003 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are seven new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Dubois and Gibson counties, two in Perry County, one in Warrick, Pike and Posey counties.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,300 cases, 397 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,153 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,778 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,828 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,714 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,350 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,321 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,338 cases, 34 deaths
