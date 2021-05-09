Former Delaware governor, GOP presidential candidate Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV dies

FILE - In this April 27, 1987 file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, left, shakes the hands of former Delaware Gov. Pierre Du Pont, right, as former Virginia Gov. Charles S. Robb looks on, after both men attended the Jobs for Bay State Grads program in Boston. Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV, a former Delaware governor and congressman who sought the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, has died at age 86. Du Pont, a scion of the family that established the DuPont Co., died at his home in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, after a long illness, his former chief of staff, Bob Perkins, said. (Source: AP Photo/Jim Shea, File)