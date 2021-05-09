Cooler and calmer workweek weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled through the Tri-State this morning. That used up most of the energy from our atmosphere, and the second wave of rain this afternoon didn’t amount to much, especially in the northwestern half of our region.
Although we didn’t see quite as much rain this afternoon as we may have expected, it has certainly been windy all day long! We have seen sustained winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM. After that, the winds will begin to die down. Overnight, our winds will be coming from the north at around 7 to 10 mph.
Our wind direction has had a huge impact on our temperatures today. Our winds were coming from the southwest until about 2 or 3 this afternoon. That pushed warmer air up into the Tri-State and helped our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s during the first half of the day.
Once that wind direction shifted and started bringing colder air down from the north this afternoon, our temperatures quickly began to drop back out of the 60s and through the 50s. We will bottom out in the low 40s by the end of the night under clearing skies.
Monday will start out with some sunshine, but clouds will start to build back in by around lunchtime, and the afternoon will be mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible Monday afternoon, but I think most of us will stay dry.
Our temperatures will be about 10° cooler than average through the first half of the week with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s, but we will warm into the 70s by the weekend. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, but this week is looking mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Looking a little farther ahead, next week (May 17-23) is trending warmer than average, so if you have been missing the 80° temperatures, I think you’ll only have to wait one more week.
