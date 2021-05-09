Bob Baffert: Derby winner Medina Spirit’s post-race sample tests positive for banned drug

Bob Baffert: Derby winner Medina Spirit’s post-race sample tests positive for banned drug
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert
By Dustin Vogt | May 9, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated May 9 at 9:20 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a morning press conference at Churchill Downs Sunday, horse racing trainer Bob Baffert revealed that Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit’s post-race sample has tested positive for a banned race day substance.

Baffert confirmed the test revealed Medina Spirit had tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid medication. According to Baffert, 21 picograms were found within the Derby winner’s post-race sample.

The horse racing trainer said Medina Spirit was not treated with the medication and Baffert’s team will be starting their own investigation into the findings.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” Baffert said. “I owe it to the horse, I owe it to the owner, and I owe it to our industry. Our industry needs to step up and we need to do a better job in racing.”

Baffert said a second split sample will determine whether or not it would lead to a disqualification.

Medina Spirit is expected to race in the Preakness Stakes Saturday, May 15.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.