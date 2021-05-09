2021 Bar-B-Q Block Party brings financial relief to Owensboro area

“The crowd’s been steady — we didn’t know what to expect with the situation going on, but the crowd’s been steady all day, and we had a good day,” Rich Harris with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church said. “Sales were great. We were here the first year. Been here every year since, except last year. It’s a major fundraiser every year for us. Financial wise, it was a pretty good day - several thousand dollars. But this year, we’ve had a good day. Just a one-day deal, so we’re tickled to death.”