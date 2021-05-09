Affidavit: Evansville man drags woman across hotel parking lot, faces attempted kidnapping charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is facing several charges, including attempted kidnapping, after an incident at an Evansville hotel Sunday morning.
Authorities say two women were trying to check into America’s Best Value Inn around 5 a.m. when 31-year-old John Anthony Munoz Jr. grabbed one of the women at the front door.
We are told the women were kicked out of One Life due to Munoz Jr. causing problems and refusing to leave the property.
According to police, the victim was trying to get inside the hotel before Munoz Jr. got to her because she says he’s been threatening to kill her. They say Munoz Jr. then approached a man with a knife, asking if he was the victim’s new boyfriend. After the man told him no, police say Munoz Jr. focused on the victim.
That’s when police say Munoz Jr. started dragging the victim through the parking lot by her hoodie, causing her to have trouble breathing.
We are told he drug the victim all the way to the gas station parking lot.
When the other woman approached Munoz Jr., authorities say he swung at her with a knife and punched her in the face and head.
Police tell 14 News the woman went back to her vehicle to try and run over Munoz Jr. That’s when police say the woman drove over to the gas station to get the victim away from Munoz Jr.
We are told he wanted to go back to the hotel, so the victim followed his request to go back because she knew police were on the way.
Munoz Jr. is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a weapon and auto theft.
According to police, the auto theft charge is from when he stole the woman’s car and refused to return it after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say they saw Munoz Jr. in the woman’s vehicle, but he decided to drive against traffic on I-69, causing authorities to terminate the pursuit.
