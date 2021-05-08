Police: Suspicious man approaches 2 children in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after they say a suspicious man approached two children Friday.
We are told it happened in the 800 block of Lohoff Ave. around 6:45 p.m.
Police say a teen and his 3-year-old brother were in the front yard when a car pulled up, calling for the child to come over to the vehicle. That’s when police say the teen quickly stopped his brother.
According to police, the man asked the teen to close his trunk, but the teen told the man that it was already shut.
After the man repeatedly asked the teen to shut the trunk, police say the teen took his younger brother inside. That’s when the man left.
A short time later, police say the reporter was outside and saw what she believed to be the same vehicle driving down the road slowly and kept staring at her.
We are told the reporter was advised to call authorities back if the vehicle returns.
