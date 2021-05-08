Police investigating stabbing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday night.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Woodview Ct. for an assault in progress around 9:30.
Police say dispatch advised that the man had been stabbed and was on his way to the hospital.
While at the hospital, police say the victim told them he was helping a friend clean out her truck when the suspect jumped in the back seat with him That’s when police say the suspect and victim started fighting. After the fight was over, police say the suspect jumped in his vehicle and left the scene.
We are told while the victim was resting, he realized he was bleeding heavily.
Authorities tell 14 News the victim didn’t realize he had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital by his friend, where he is in stable condition at this time.
