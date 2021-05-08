Police investigating reported robbery in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wood Drive at 2 a.m.
Police say the victim told officers that he recently moved, and four Black men were supposed to bring him clothing. That’s when police say the men drew Glock-style weapons with extended magazines, demanding the victim to give them all of his money.
We are told the men got away with $600 in cash and a black Ruger Security-9mm semiautomatic weapon.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
