26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Saturday, the Green River District reported 26 more COVID-19 cases.
Health officials say ten of those newly reported cases are from Daviess County, seven in Henderson County, three in Webster and Union counties, and one in Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties.
Out of the 21,819 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,532 people have recovered.
FEMA announced its mobile vaccination clinics for next week. You can view the locations below.
Tuesday 5/11/21
- First Baptist Church - 145 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345
- Perdue Farms - 5025 US-231, Beaver Dam, KY 42320
Wednesday 5/12/21
- John F Kennedy Center - 515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420
- Dunmoor Fire Dept - 30 East Elm Street Dunmoor Ky 42339
Thursday 5/13/21
- Dairy Bar (Ice Cream Shop) - 31 US Highway 41 N, Sebree KY 42455
- Hawesville United Methodist Church - 360 Main St, Hawesville, KY 42348
Friday 5/14/21
- UK Research and Education Center - 348 University Drive Princeton, Ky 42445
- Marion City Police Department Parking Lot - 217 S Main St. Marion, KY, 42064
Saturday 5/15/21
- Henderson Fire Department - 333 Washington St Henderson, K 42420
- Morgantown City Park Community Center -227 Helm Lane Morgantown, KY 42261
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,454 cases, 182 deaths, 9,440 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,914 cases, 59 deaths, 2,834 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,303 cases, 145 deaths, 4,059 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,503 cases, 56 deaths, 2,250 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,636 cases, 77 deaths, 4,046 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,222 cases, 20 deaths, 1,067 recovered
- McLean Co. - 866 cases, 28 deaths, 788 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,291 cases, 15 deaths, 1,174 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 847 cases, 16 deaths, 767 recovered
