Madisonville hires Chris Price to fill head football coaching vacancy
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly | May 8, 2021 at 12:45 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:45 AM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville North Hopkins football program has found their new head coach with former Western Kentucky offensive lineman Chris Price. All-American

Price replaces Maroons’ ex-coach Jay Burgett, who resigned nearly two weeks ago and accepted a job at Henderson County High School.

Price will be a familiar face for returning Madisonville players. He’s been an assistant coach with the program since 2009.

During his college career, Price was named an All-American while playing for the Hilltoppers in 2002. He is also a member of the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame.

