Madisonville hires Chris Price to fill head football coaching vacancy

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville North Hopkins football program has found their new head coach with former Western Kentucky offensive lineman Chris Price. All-American
Price replaces Maroons’ ex-coach Jay Burgett, who resigned nearly two weeks ago and accepted a job at Henderson County High School.
Price will be a familiar face for returning Madisonville players. He’s been an assistant coach with the program since 2009.
During his college career, Price was named an All-American while playing for the Hilltoppers in 2002. He is also a member of the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.