Ky Wesleyan Baseball Splits Double Dip with Tiffin

OWENSBORO (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team split day one against Tiffin University. The Panthers dropped the first game of the double-header 11-1 before coming back with vengeance to win 12-1 in the second game.
Game 1: Tiffin 11, KWC 1
The Dragons scored two runs in the first to take a 2-0 lead. Nolan Johnson pitched three scoreless innings after the first, but the Dragons fought through it in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs.
Chase Andrews started off the bottom of the fifth with a ball to the middle of his back and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Andrews scored from a double down the left field line from Robert Chayka.
Cody Bridges and Andrews both recorded a double on the day. Johnson recorded five strikeouts on the day.
Game 2: Tiffin1, KWC 12
Hunter Combs started the party with a two-run homerun in the bottom of the second. Tiffin walked Chayka who scored on Bridges double to left field for a 3-0 lead. Immediately after, Lane Kennemore singled to score Bridges.
The Dragons added their first run in the fifth off of a solo homerun. With the bases loaded, Andrews upped their solo with a grand slam to center field (8-1). Ellis, Burke, and Kennemore all scored on the play adding four RBIs for Andrews.
Wesleyan showed no mercy in the bottom of the sixth. Kennemore singled up the middle to score Wilcoxson, Bridges scored on a sacrifice fly from Joseph Burke, Kennemore scored off a single from Andrews, and finally, Sisson singled up the middle to score Dalton Ney (12-1).
CJ Fairchild recorded his sixth win of the season. He pitched six innings allowed one run with four strikeouts. Andrews finished two for three on the day with five RBIs.
The Panthers will be back in action against the Dragons Sunday, May 8th. First pitch is scheduled for 11pm at Panther Park. Senior Day events will take place after the final game.
