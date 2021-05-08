Investigation underway after reported burglary at Henderson business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a reported burglary at a Henderson business Saturday.
Officers responded to the Greenleaf Market for a business burglary.
Police say a large stone busted out the front door of the business.
According to police, the suspect went behind the counter and stole several items from the store.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or 270-831-1111.
