Ind. reports 9 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,056 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 728,811 confirmed cases and 12,991 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, six in Warrick County, five in Pike County, three in Posey County, and one in both Gibson and Spencer counties.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,293 cases, 396 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,150 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,777 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,826 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,713 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,347 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,321 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,337 cases, 34 deaths
