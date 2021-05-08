Illinois to loosen capacity restrictions next week

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois will further lift coronavirus pandemic restrictions this month including increasing capacity limits at museums, events and gyms.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that the changes will start May 14 with the goal of full reopening next month if cases continue to decline. Capacity at museums, theaters, gyms, offices and stores will be increased to 60% from 50% currently.
Pritzker says the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.
