Health officials report 4 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,729 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths Saturday.
The state has now had 1,353,226 total confirmed cases and 22,193 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are two new cases in Wayne and White counties.
The FDA approval for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 is expected anytime.
The health department in Wayne County is getting ready for it.
They ask parents of 12 to 17-year-olds to call them at 618-842-5166 to add your child to the call sheet.
Officials want to see what the community interest is so they don’t order too much of the vaccine.
They are still taking weekly appointments for ages 18 & above for Moderna vaccinations.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,766 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,692 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,346 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 568 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.