Ex-Memorial quarterback Michael Lindauer transferring to Southern Illinois

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Memorial three-sport athlete Michael Lindauer has decided on his next college stop, and it’s not far from home.
Lindauer announced Friday on Twitter that he plans to continue his football career at Southern Illinois.
Back in March, Lindauer made the decision to enter the transfer portal after spending two years at Cincinnati, including one season as a redshirt.
14 Sports spoke with Lindauer last week when he was helping out at the Midwest Football Academy camp.
“It was just something that I felt like for my best future and my career, I felt like it was my best decision,” Lindauer said. “I felt like this was something I needed to pursue, and I’m happy with it — no regrets. I can’t thank Cincinnati enough for what they did, but I feel like this is best for me now, and I can’t wait for the future.”
Lindauer will now get the chance again to play alongside his cousin, Branson Combs.
Both helped lead the Memorial football team to a state championship during Lindauer’s junior season, as well as state runner-up finish in his senior season.
The quarterback only saw action in two games for the Bearcats, rushing for 15 total yards.
He will be eligible to play immediately for the Salukis this upcoming season.
