Evansville man in jail after reported stabbing Fri. morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail after a reported stabbing Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 600 block of E. Chandler Ave. for a family dispute around 8:20 a.m.
Police say the victim told officers she had been cut and stabbed by 50-year-old Anthony Bellamy. They say the victim was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
Police tell 14 News Bellamy later arrived on the scene and was taken into custody.
Bellamy is charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.