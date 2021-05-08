Evansville man arrested, accused of raping teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after being accused of raping a minor.
Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Vienna Road to complete a sensitive incident report on Monday.
Authorities say they were informed that a 14-year-old was raped by a man who was at the residence on January 30.
On Thursday, deputies say a forensic interview was conducted at Holly’s House.
During the interview, the victim told authorities that a family member had friends over. Authorities say 22-year-old Dakota Pagett was drinking, making inappropriate comments toward the victim and tickling her throughout the night.
Later that night, the victim got up to use the restroom. On her way back, authorities say Pagett blocked her in the hallway. That’s when authorities say Pagett entered the victim’s room and started raping her.
According to authorities, the victim told Pagett to stop numerous times, but he continued anyway until she grabbed a knife.
The victim told authorities that Pagett told her not to tell anyone and said she was in the wrong.
Pagett is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $10,000 bond. He is charged with rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.
