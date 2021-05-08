EPD investigating homicide on city’s southside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to the area of Riverside Dr. and Pollack Ave. for shots being fired around 2:45 a.m.
Before officers arrived, police say one 911 caller said a vehicle crashed in the 2000 block of Pollack Ave. That’s when they say they found a gray car with a large amount of damage, and the driver had been shot several times.
We are told officers treated the man’s wounds until an ambulance crew arrived at the scene.
EPD says the man was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say it is believed that the victim was shot through his vehicle while parked at one location and then sped off until he wrecked on Pollack Ave.
We are told there have been no arrests made in connection to this homicide, and there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
