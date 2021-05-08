Alert Day Sunday for storms and gusty winds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds on Mother’s Day!
A few isolated showers are possible tonight, but most of the night will be dry. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 50s between 10 PM and 1 AM, then our temperatures will slowly begin to climb as a warm front approaches our region and our winds begin to increase from the south.
Sunday will be breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph, but that southerly wind pushing warm air into our region is why our temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon despite cloudy and rainy conditions.
We are expecting multiple rounds of rain Sunday as a low pressure system tracks over our region. First, a line of showers and storms will move from west to east through the Tri-State from about 7 AM to 11 AM. Then, it looks like we will see more scattered showers and storms from about 1 PM to 7 PM.
Keep in mind, these are approximations for our entire region, so the exact timing at your individual locations will vary. The main takeaway is that any breaks we get from the rain probably won’t last very long, so try to keep your Mother’s Day plans indoors this year.
The entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Sunday, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale. That means widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated severe storms are possible. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, but hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning are also possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.
Our rain chances will taper off completely by about 9 or 10 PM as the cold front associated with that low pressure system sweeps off to our east. Our skies will gradually clear Sunday night as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 40s. It may still be a bit breezy at times, but our wind direction will shift on the backside of that cold front. Winds Sunday night will be from the north-northwest at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
The winds will die down on Monday, but cooler air will still be gently flowing in from the north. As a result, our high temperatures will be about 10° cooler than normal for the first half of the workweek, only climbing into the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
