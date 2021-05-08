Alert Day Sunday for storms and gusty winds

Our rain chances will taper off completely by about 9 or 10 PM as the cold front associated with that low pressure system sweeps off to our east. Our skies will gradually clear Sunday night as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 40s. It may still be a bit breezy at times, but our wind direction will shift on the backside of that cold front. Winds Sunday night will be from the north-northwest at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.