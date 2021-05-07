UE Track & Field Splinters Records at Pacesetter Invitational

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville track and field team finished out the outdoor regular season at the Pacesetter Invitational on the campus of Indiana State.
Anna Lowry once again broke a program record, running a 4:32.88 1,500-meter time in the elite invitational race. Lowry finished in third, only two seconds behind the first-place finisher from Indiana State. Her time would rank 11th in the Missouri Valley Conference this season.
Michael Boots smashed the discus record with a 49.74-meter throw, finishing in third place in the event and moving into ninth best in the MVC this year.
Trey Riggs continued his impressive season with a new program record in the 110-meter hurdles at a time of 14.48, finishing in third place. Riggs’ time is the seventh fastest in the MVC this year. Riggs also took eighth place in the long jump with a mark of 6.73-meters.
Peter Epur ran a 4:07.61 time in the 1,500-meter run, finishing in fifth place overall in the event.
Justus Donaldson (46.21m) and Joey Rucinski (42.27m) took fifth place and seventh place respectively in the men’s javelin throw.
Ian Alberts posted a season best attempt in the men’s pole vault with a 4.55-meter mark, taking third.
The Purple Aces will next compete at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championship, May 14-16 in Carbondale, Ill.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.