UE softball set to host MVC Championship next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville softball team wraps up its regular season this weekend with an important series at Missouri State, as the Purple Aces hope to build onto their four-game winning streak.
Last weekend, UE swept Bradley in its three-game set, mostly with the long ball. Mat Mundell’s group cranked eight home runs off the Braves, while also being assisted by some stellar pitching, most notably from Izzy Vetter who threw a no-hitter on Sunday.
The Aces have played well at Cooper Stadium as a whole, securing a 15-7 record. UE will have another chance to play on its home field as the program hosts the Missouri Valley Conference Softball Championship for the first time in 18 years.
“We’ve played great at home, so you know, the last time we had it here was 2003,” UE head softball coach Mat Mundell said. “So to be able to have seven seniors, a big class, go out on their home field, I think that’s going to be a lot of momentum for us, and I think we’re going to play really well in the conference tournament.”
“I’m excited, just because, whenever we’re at home, we’re electric,” UE senior and Mount Vernon native Eryn Gould said. “It’s like a completely different Aces team. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s the fans. We’re just comfortable here, it’s dangerous.”
After falling in both games of their doubleheader Friday, the Purple Aces hope to close out the series against Missouri State on a high note in the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon.
The MVC Softball Tournament begins at Cooper Stadium on May 13.
