Solar project moves forward in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Planning Commission has approved more plans for a proposed solar farm.
We’re told the next step will now be building planning.
The commission approved rezoning under certain conditions, including limits on size and height of the solar panels, and there will be money set aside in case the project fails to reestablish the nature and agriculture damaged in the process.
As we’ve reported, the solar facility will be built by National Grid Renewables, formerly Geronimo Energy, on nearly 1,700 acres at the Henderson/Webster County line.
Big Rivers Electric will use the energy for their customers.
Officials say it will bring in $4 million in tax revenue over 25 years, as well as five full time jobs and 150 construction jobs.
Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2022, and production is expected by the end of 2023.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.