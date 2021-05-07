Police looking for suspect in credit card fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for a suspect in a credit card fraud case.
They say a woman is accused of using a compromised credit card to order two Apple Watches.
Authorities tell us she had them delivered to the Walgreens on First Avenue back on April 19.
According to police, she arrived in a black sedan, signed with a false name and left with the Apple Watches.
If you recognize the women in the photos above, call EPD at 812-436-7959 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
