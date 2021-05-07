Owensboro looking to repurpose part of museum building

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Part of the city owned building that currently houses the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, could soon be developed into something new.
City Manager Nate Pagan tells us there is now a request for proposals, and ideas discussed include a boutique hotel, residential units, apartments, condos, or office space.
The building is on a prominent corner downtown, 122 East Second Street.
Pagan says it’s a large building, and the museum doesn’t need the entire space.
“As we continue to grow and develop downtown, we look at ways to repurpose existing buildings and maximize our existing space,” said Pagan.
He says a few years ago they discussed potentially moving the museum.
“We realized quickly, that would be challenging. It would be difficult to find a new facility for the museum, and it would be pretty difficult to move considering their exhibits,” said Pagan.
Officials from the Owensboro Museum of Science and History sent us a statement.
“The Museum has been a part of Owensboro since 1966 and has provided countless children’s educational experiences and community programs to people both in Owensboro and twenty two surrounding counties in the Tri-State area.
In order to maintain these programs and to serve the thousands of visitors who come to the Museum each year, the Museum will need to maintain adequate space to meet the community’s needs.
The Owensboro Museum of Science and History’s Board of Directors and staff look forward to working with the City of Owensboro concerning the future configuration of the building and how sharing the building with a potential new owner will be executed.
The Museum also looks forward to having the COVID-19 guidelines lifted and once more be able to the open the second floor to the many families who enjoy the Owensboro Rotary PlayZeum and the interactive activities.
Also on display will be new carpet, renovated restrooms and a refurbished train layout, all part of the Museum’s goal of better serving the community.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.