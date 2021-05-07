Newburgh doctor assists with COVID-19 crisis in India

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - India is experiencing a devastating second wave of coronavirus and only 2% of the population is fully vaccinated. The country’s healthcare system is struggling to handle the influx of patients, but a local doctor is doing all he can to help.
“I believe it’s a duty, as a global community that I have to do this — that’s all,” Dr. Sugata Sensarma said. “I’m trying to help.”
Sensarma is a pulmonary disease and critical specialist living in Newburgh. He has been treating COVID-19 patients in Kentucky throughout the pandemic. He grew up in India, and understands what these people must be going through.
“It’s a very crowded country, and it is very difficult to isolate and lockdown,” Dr. Sensarma said.
But through the power of technology, he’s able to see patients from thousands of miles away, usually on FaceTime or WhatsApp.
“There is usually a paramedical professional around the patient that can get their blood pressure, vital signs and other stuff,” Dr. Sensarma said.
He records all of that information, speaks with the patient and then decides how to move forward with treatment.
“I am trying to do everything by protocol to give them the best care possible,” Dr. Sensarma said. “And it is stressful sometimes, a few of my family members and friends, they’re affected. They are doctors also, they are affected and I have to treat them over the phone, it’s a little stressful. I lost a couple of close ones, but we are fighting back.”
It keeps him busy, and although it can be stressful, it’s a responsibility he does not regret taking on.
“We live in a global world and we are all affected in this tragedy,” Dr. Sensarma said. “We have to fight shoulder to shoulder and helping each other — that is what we are trying to do.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.