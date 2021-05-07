4 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting four new coronavirus cases in local counties Friday.
Of those newly reported cases, two are in Wayne County and two are in Wabash County.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,351,497 confirmed cases and 22,171 total deaths.
The FDA approval for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 is expected anytime.
The health department in Wayne County is getting ready for it.
They ask parents of 12 to 17-year-olds to call them at 618-842-5166 to add your child to call sheet.
Officials want to see what the community interest is so they don’t order too much of the vaccine.
They are still taking weekly appointments for ages 18 & above for Moderna vaccinations.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,764 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,690 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,346 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 568 cases, 12 deaths
