New Alert Day for Mother’s Day storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will start out mostly clear with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds will build in during the afternoon, but temperatures will still climb into the upper 60s to near 70°. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the day will be dry. It may be a bit breezy at times with winds from the west at around 7 to 14 mph and up to 25 mph gusts.
Overnight, a weak cold front will pass through the Tri-State, causing our winds to shift and bring cooler air down from the north-northeast. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s overnight and will only climb into the low 60s Saturday.
A few isolated showers are possible tonight through Saturday morning, but our rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon and evening as a low pressure system and the fronts associated with it approach the Tri-State from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are both possible, but severe weather is not expected Saturday.
The warm front from that low pressure system will pass through our region Saturday night, ushering in some warmer weather on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for Mother’s Day. However, the center of the low pressure system will track almost right over top of us on Sunday, which means we could get multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
We have added an Alert Day for Mother’s Day as a few of those storms could be capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Most of the Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Sunday, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale.
That rain will taper off Sunday night, and cooler, quieter weather will take over to start next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s for most of the workweek. For reference, our highs are typically in the mid 70s this time of year. There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
