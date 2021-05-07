New Alert Day for Mother’s Day storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will start out mostly clear with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds will build in during the afternoon, but temperatures will still climb into the upper 60s to near 70°. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the day will be dry. It may be a bit breezy at times with winds from the west at around 7 to 14 mph and up to 25 mph gusts.