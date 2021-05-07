Memorial Day burial planned for Ohio Co. sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There are more details now for the funeral plans of a Ohio Co. man who died during the attack at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941.
As we reported, the remains of Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn Ashby of Centertown were finally identified in November 2019.
Ashby was aboard the USS West Virginia. He was eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
After getting identified, Ashby will now come home to Centertown, Kentucky, for burial.
We’re told a service will be on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021 at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and service at 1:00 p.m.
Burial follows at Centertown Cemetery with full military honors, followed by a “Missing Man fly-over” by Smoke on Aviation.
Officials say Welborn was born in Centertown on October 19, 1917. He was the second of six children born to Otis and Inez Ashby.
Welborn was nicknamed “Tiddly” because of his fondness for playing Tiddlywinks with his friends.
Ashby graduated from Centertown High School in 1936 and enlisted in the Navy on September 24, 1940.
He was the first WWII casualty in Ohio County, Kentucky.
The Centertown American Legion and Route 96 thru Centertown are named in his honor.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.