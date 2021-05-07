Kentucky businesses prepare as capacity restrictions begin to loosen

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baristas at Swaggy P’s Kitchen and Coffee Bar keep busy filling drink orders. Following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent change on capacity limits, they could be getting a lot busier.
“We get to let more customers in, serve more people and open up more seating for our customers,” Abigail Foster, marketing manager at Swaggy P’s Kitchen said.
“I’m excited for it,” barista Kanen Hamby said. “I like getting to talk to new people here, there’s new people coming in the door every single day.”
Mayor Kevin Cotton says this is huge for Madisonville’s economy.
“Our businesses have been struggling for over a year at this point, so for us to have the opportunity to get our businesses back to 75%, that’s a great mark,” Cotton said.
The mayor also says many businesses had to lay off employees last year, meaning they can now open, but with not enough staff to support it.
Staff at Swaggy P’s Kitchen says they’ll be fine, but it’ll be an adjustment.
“It’s exciting,” Foster said. “It can be a little overwhelming because we’ve been so used to not having as many people in the restaurant at one time, but we’re looking forward to opening the doors to more people.”
“Most of our businesses have faired very well in a tough time, but to be able to open back up at 75% will be a great blessing for our community,” Cotton said.
