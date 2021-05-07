Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Gibson Co., 17 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,189 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths. One of those deaths was in Gibson County.
That brings the all time total in Indiana to 727,764 confirmed cases and 12,983 deaths.
The map shows 13 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,284 cases, 396 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,150 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,771 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,826 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,710 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,346 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,320 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,332 cases, 34 deaths
