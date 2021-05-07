Green River District reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 40 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 40 additional confirmed cases.
Of those, 21 were in Daviess County, six were in Henderson County, five were in Ohio County, four were in Union County, three were in Webster County and one new case was in Hancock County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were found through the state audit of death certificates.
There have been 21,793 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. There have been 394 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
You can find vaccine clinic locations at vaccine.ky.gov. Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,444 cases, 182 deaths, 9,422 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,911 cases, 59 deaths, 2,826 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,303 cases, 145 deaths, 4,059 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,502 cases, 56 deaths, 2,249 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,629 cases, 77 deaths, 4,042 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,219 cases, 20 deaths, 1,067 recovered
- McLean Co. - 865 cases, 28 deaths, 787 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,288 cases, 15 deaths, 1,173 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 846 cases, 16 deaths, 766 recovered
