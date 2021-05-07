Evansville’s P-47 getting new look

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s P-47 is getting a new look Friday.
The Thunderbolt “Tarheel Hal” flew into town last October.
It’s being renamed “Hoosier Spirit II” in honor of the first P-47 produced at the Republic Aviation plant.
Evansville Wartime Museum officials will reveal that new look around 10 a.m.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be there too.
Last month, Hoosier lawmakers passed House Bill 11-97. It made the plane Indiana’s official state aircraft.
Friday is the anniversary of when “Hoosier Spirit” was brought on charge to the Air Force in 1945.
