Evansville woman sentenced in husband’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville woman found guilty of reckless homicide in March has been sentenced.
Wendy Payne was sentenced to five years with the Indiana department of corrections. She’ll have credit for time served.
Payne was originally facing a murder charge after stabbing 60-year-old Edward Payne in July 2019.
It happened in the 2000 block of Glenview Drive.
Police say Payne called 911 to say she stabbed her husband in the chest. Witnesses at the scene also told authorities they heard her say, “I killed him.”
Several witnesses spoke on her behalf at Friday’s sentencing hearing.
Payne weeped in court as one of those witnesses told the judge she could stay with her if she was released.
Another witness said Payne was in an abusive relationship and has worked hard to learn from her mistakes.
They say she has grown in her faith and helped share the gospel in jail.
Payne’s attorney requested an appeal to the sentence.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.