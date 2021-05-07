Evansville police hosting fundraiser for Jasen Clegg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are asking for the public’s help to raise money for a fellow officer in need.
EPD says officer Jasen Clegg was hurt in the line of duty in 2019.
He was also diagnosed with CRPS last year.
Officers say his condition has deteriorated, and now he can’t walk and is living in a rehabilitation center.
They’ll be hosting a fundraiser for him on Saturday.
They’re selling smoked pork butts for $25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the FOP on Court Street.
They’re also holding a dinner at the FOP, where the dinner will be catered to by Mission BBQ.
That dinner is planned to start at 6 p.m. and will be $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
Organizers say there will be live music, a silent auction and a half pot.
