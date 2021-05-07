Evansville building developer running for governor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former top official of then Governor Mike Pence’s administration is throwing his name into the Indiana Governor’s race.
Fort Wayne business man Eric Doden announced he is forming a committee for a republican campaign for governor.
If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he is the head of the company redeveloping the 5th and Main building in downtown Evansville.
The next election for governor isn’t until 2024.
Governor Holcomb can’t run again because of term limits.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.