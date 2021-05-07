Evansville building developer running for governor

Evansville building developer running for governor
Eric Doden (Source: WFIE Archives)
By Jill Lyman | May 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 3:42 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former top official of then Governor Mike Pence’s administration is throwing his name into the Indiana Governor’s race.

Fort Wayne business man Eric Doden announced he is forming a committee for a republican campaign for governor.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he is the head of the company redeveloping the 5th and Main building in downtown Evansville.

[PREVIOUS: Development company buys 5th and Main tower in Downtown Evansville]

The next election for governor isn’t until 2024.

Governor Holcomb can’t run again because of term limits.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.