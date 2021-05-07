Dubois Co. holding Misdemeanor Warrant Compliance Day on May 21

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office is holding a Misdemeanor Warrant Compliance Day on May 21.
This will be held at the Dubois County Superior Court.
On May 21, officials say anyone with an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant can show up to get it cleared by a judge and set a new court date.
Participants won’t be cleared of any alleged crimes by showing up in court that day. However, the prosecutor’s office says they will get their arrest warrants lifted once they have a new court date.
They will be holding the event in two different sessions.
The first session will be from 8 a.m. to noon, with the second session starting at 1 p.m. and going until 3 p.m.
