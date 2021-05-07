2021 Bar-B-Q Block Party planned for this weekend in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 2021 Bar-B-Q Block Party is set for this weekend in Owensboro.
This event was formerly known as the International Bar-B-Q Festival, but due to COVID-19, they changed it to a block party to scale things down a bit.
One thing people are not going to miss out on though this year is that barbeque smell.
You can come down to Second Street on Saturday, just outside the courthouse, for some old-fashioned Owensboro barbeque.
They will still have the traditional backyard cooking competition as well as barbeque from several local churches.
They will have picnic-style seating and are asking people to keep social distancing in mind.
If you’re up to it, you can burn off some of those calories before you take them in by running the BBQ 5K at 8 a.m.
The fundraiser will benefit the Owensboro YMCA.
This year, they won’t have live music, a beer garden, carnival rides or the World Mutton Eating Championship, but they are hopeful that things will get to normal next year.
Event planners are stressing safety and want folks to wear a mask when not eating or drinking at the event.
