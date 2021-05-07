Aces Women’s Golf Ready for NCAA Regional in Columbus

Allison Enchelmayer was second on the UE squad and tied for 12th in the event with a 237. Her low round was a 76 in the opening 18. Alyssa McMinn tied for 17th following a strong first day with scores of 76 and 75. Next up was Caitlin O’Donnell. Her low round of the season got the Aces rolling on the first day. O’Donnell carded a 73 to begin the tournament and set the tone for the entire team. Mallory Russell finished in 32nd on the individual leaderboard, but made what may have been her top contribution on the playoff hole. UE head coach John Andrews had Russell take the first shot of the playoff hole, which turned out to be a near perfect attempt that eventually led to the championship.