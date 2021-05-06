Tri-State shows appreciation for nurses on National Nurses Day

“Being a COVID ICU, we got the sickest of the sickest patients,” Maegan Anderson, a registered nurse at Deaconess Midtown Hospital said. “A lot of them unfortunately did not make it. So one of the really big challenges was when it came to end-of-life discussions. You know, family not being able to be present. FaceTiming family members with the iPad on the unit. Crying in the room with them, and just really mourning with them.”