Tri-State shows appreciation for nurses on National Nurses Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s National Nurses Day, and Tri-State nurses are celebrating a very much-deserved day of appreciation.
Nurses are finding joy a year after the COVID-19 pandemic rocked their world.
“Today is National Nurses Day, and we are here celebrating our nurses,” Jillian Swearer, the chief nursing officer at Deaconess Midtown Hospital said.
2020 was a year that reminded us just how valuable nurses are.
“There’s a lot of trauma that has occurred with our staff,” Swearer said. “Just with the difficulty with taking care of these patients and we saw a lot of patients pass away.”
During the pandemic, nurses became much more than caretakers.
“Being a COVID ICU, we got the sickest of the sickest patients,” Maegan Anderson, a registered nurse at Deaconess Midtown Hospital said. “A lot of them unfortunately did not make it. So one of the really big challenges was when it came to end-of-life discussions. You know, family not being able to be present. FaceTiming family members with the iPad on the unit. Crying in the room with them, and just really mourning with them.”
For some nurses, additional work responsibilities would become the least of their worries.
“So last year during the pandemic at work, I was pregnant with my son, so it was different from being pregnant with the COVID pandemic,” Robyn Pund, a registered nurse at Deaconess Midtown Hospital said. “My fellow nurses on the unit really stepped up to try and help me to make sure I stayed safe.”
On National Nurses Day, they take time to reflect.
“So we just need to lift each other up and be thankful for the people taking care of your loved ones,” Pund said.
Finding their rainbow in this storm.
“I would definitely say my rainbow is my co-workers,” Anderson said. “They definitely got me through a really, really hard time.”
