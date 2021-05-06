Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - On alert for the possibility of an isolated severe storm this afternoon.
New overnight, a man was arrested after a SWAT team was called to a home in Evansville. Deputies tell us it was a domestic dispute, which led to a man barricading himself inside with a gun.
A flight at Evansville Regional Airport is cleared for landing. American Airlines will resume their flights to the Windy City this morning.
A local organization is asking for your help to make wishes come true for terminally ill children.
An Evansville nonprofit is hoping to make wishes come true. “Granted” is known for bringing terminally ill children’s dreams come to life. Now they need your help to make it possible.
You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.