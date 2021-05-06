Storms cause fallen trees in the Tri-State

Storms cause fallen trees in the Tri-State
Fallen tree on N. Red Bank Road in Vanderburgh Co. (Source: Angie Higgins)
By Jill Lyman | May 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Afternoon storms arrived in the Tri-State Thursday.

[FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening]

Henderson dispatchers told us shortly after 4:30 p.m. that several trees were down. Locations include Highway 41 South in front of Farmer and Frenchmen, as well as 416 East and 1078 South.

They said there was also a tree down on power line in the 16000 block of 136 East.

We’re told crews are on scene and road is closed.

A viewer sent us a photo of a tree down on power lines on N. Red Bank Road in Vanderburgh County. It was taken shortly before 4 p.m.

Shortly after 3 p.m. there was a report of a tree falling in the 200 block of Adams Avenue in Evansville.

Our crew says the falling tree pulled an electrical box off a house.

If you have any storm pictures, you can submit them here:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.