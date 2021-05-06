Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A line of strong thunderstorms will sweep through the Tri-State on Thursday afternoon. A few storms may produce large hail and damaging winds. All the action should wind down beforfe midnight. Friday will be partly sunny and mild with a high of 68. Wet weather returns for the weekend with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and the lower 70s on Sunday. The unsettled pattern continues into next week with daily chances for rain. Highs will stay cooler than normal--around 65 degrees.