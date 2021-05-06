Speed could play part in bus crash that killed Boonville woman

PHOENIX, Arizz. (WFIE) - A crash report on a tour bus that flipped on its way to the Grand Canyon doesn’t draw any conclusions about the cause, but records released by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office point to speed as a factor.
As we reported, 53-year-old Shelley Ann Voges of Boonville, Ind., was killed.
Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Las Vegas-based Comedy on Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment and flipped on its side in January.
The bus was headed to Grand Canyon West outside the national park.
Authorities say they’re awaiting toxicology tests on the driver and an autopsy report on Voges before wrapping up the investigation.
