Rexing Companies add 30 new jobs in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rexing Companies, owners of JR’s Expedited Freight, PFL Logistics and Evansville Cold Storage, say they are adding 30 new jobs at their headquarters.
It’s at Hitch & Peters Rd, off of Lynch Rd.
“We are very excited about this new phase of our growth. To see our once small team grow into a family of employees is very rewarding. We are very happy to support the economic growth in our hometown of Evansville.” said Rexing Companies President/CEO, Dylan Rexing
The new openings include Class A CDL Truck Drivers, Business Development Associates, Receptionist, Forklift Operators, Freight Dispatchers, and more.
Applicants may apply by emailing resumes/cover letters to info@rexingcompanies.com or visiting Indeed.com.
These jobs will spread across Rexing’s three brands.
