2 people from Carmi airlifted after IL crash

HAMILTON CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Wednesday evening in Hamilton County.
Illinois State Police say it happened on Route 14, west of C.R. 1100E.
Troopers say 22-year-old Tyler Morris, of Carmi, was heading west on a motorcycle.
They say on a curve, he went into the eastbound lane and hit an SUV driven by 41-year-old Mary Shirley, also of Carmi.
Both drivers were flown to hospitals with serious injuries.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.