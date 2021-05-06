2 people from Carmi airlifted after IL crash

2 people from Carmi airlifted after IL crash
(Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Jill Lyman | May 6, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 11:49 AM

HAMILTON CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash Wednesday evening in Hamilton County.

Illinois State Police say it happened on Route 14, west of C.R. 1100E.

Troopers say 22-year-old Tyler Morris, of Carmi, was heading west on a motorcycle.

They say on a curve, he went into the eastbound lane and hit an SUV driven by 41-year-old Mary Shirley, also of Carmi.

Both drivers were flown to hospitals with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.