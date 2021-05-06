6 new COVID cases reported in area Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting six new coronavirus cases in local counties Thursday.
Of those newly reported cases, two are in Wayne County, two are in White County, and two are in Wabash County.
No new cases were reported in Edwards County, and no new deaths were reported in our area.
The state has now had 1,348,176 confirmed cases and 22,136 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,762 cases, 52 deaths
- White County - 1,690 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,344 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 568 cases, 12 deaths
