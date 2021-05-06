Tri-State faith leaders observing National Day of Prayer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Interfaith leaders will be observing the 70th National Day of Prayer at noon in Evansville.
That will be at the Four Freedoms Monument on Riverside Drive.
Representatives from a number of faiths will be giving short prayers Thursday.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be giving a proclamation.
Mater Dei’s singers will also perform.
Organizers are hoping Thursday’s showers will hold off. It’s been moved indoors the past three years.
If rain moves in at noon, the event will be canceled.
There will also be an event in Owensboro.
Many will be gathered on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn to make the National Day of Prayer.
That starts at 11:30 a.m.
Officials say masks and social distancing are required.
Anyone who can’t go in-person can watch it live on the Owensboro National Day of Prayer Facebook page.
In case of rain, it’ll be held at First Baptist Church on the corner of 3rd and JR Miller.
