Man shot outside CIA headquarters was from Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say the armed man shot Monday outside CIA headquarters in Virginia was from Dubois County.
NBC reports Roy Gordon Cole, was known to the CIA because he had tried to drive into its heavily guarded facility before.
The Dubois County Sheriff says Cole had no criminal history with their agency.
The FBI said at least one of its agents opened fire on Cole after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon.”
NBC reports that weapon was a sword.
